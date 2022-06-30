NetEnt announces the launch of Space Wars 2™ Powerpoints™

NetEnt has launched the sequel of its successful slot Space Wars™.

Press release.- NetEnt has today announced that it has launched a nail-biting, galaxy-stopping sequel, Space Wars 2™ Powerpoints™. Players who loved the original Space Wars™ will thoroughly enjoy this new iteration that brings back all their extraterrestrial favourites – and throws in a few new features that will keep them on their toes.

A whole range of high-tech features can be activated in this high volatility slot and players should watch out for a myriad of symbols such as Blasters, Zappers, Bombs, Wilds, and win-inducing combos that rocket through the reels. With combos, players can get the best this new galaxy has to offer – landing Column/Row Blaster, Zapper or Bomb symbols adjacent to each other makes them combine into a much more powerful feature.

On their own, each feature moves players one step forward to big wins. With the Column/Row Blaster, players can blast away all who stand in their way. A 4-symbol horizontal match awards this Blaster symbol, removing all symbols except Wilds and feature symbols from the reels where the Blaster appears.

But it’s the Powerpoints™ that are this slot’s rocket fuel. Each match awards Powerpoints™ which are then added to the collect meter at the top of the reels. As players fill up the meter, they move up the levels and increase their win multiplier.

James Jones, Head of Business Development at Evolution, said: “This game has it all – an epic intergalactic showdown, fantastic characters, thrilling graphics, and features that make each spin an adventure. The original Space WarsTM found a special place in players’ hearts and we’re excited to be launching the sequel this year.”

