NetEnt brings the disco fever back with new slot game Funk Master

Funk Master feels like a ’70s dance party that will get players’ feet tapping.

Press release.- NetEnt has today announced that it has launched a brand new slot game called Funk Master – a game that brings all the groove and disco fever of the ‘70s. It’s time to tear up the dance floor and celebrate the return of the boogie.

The slot looks and feels like a ‘70s dance party, with disco graphics that will get players feet tapping. All symbols in this 8-row, 8-reel slot are shiny disco balls that fall into position through the AvalancheTM mechanic.

The main spotlight of this game is the Dancing Wilds. Whenever they form part of a winning cluster, they don’t disappear, instead, they boogie on over into an empty position on the reels that are horizontally, vertically, or diagonally adjacent. After it moves, the AvalancheTM feature is activated and the Dancing Wilds substitute for all symbols except the Multiplier symbols and pay the highest possible winning combination in a cluster.

Players can also enjoy a Free Spins mechanic, where the initial size of the play area can increase to 12 rows and 8 reels, and give players the chance at winning some fantastically groovy prizes.

James Jones, head of business development at Evolution, added: “What a fantastic slot theme! Funk Master brings the ‘70s dance fever back to life with a vengeance. Players will love the Dancing Wilds and the flashing disco balls. The team has worked really hard in bringing the groove to this slot and players are going to thoroughly enjoy this foot-tapping experience.”

