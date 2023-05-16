NeoGames’ BtoBet goes live in Mozambique with SOJOGO

Supplier’s sportsbook solution and services to power online and retail channels.

Press release.- NeoGames S.A subsidiary BtoBet has gone live in Mozambique with the new online brand Placard.co.mz from lottery operator SOJOGO, and Santa Casa Global, the global arm of the Portuguese National Lottery Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa.

BtoBet’s Neuron 3 sportsbook and comprehensive turnkey solution, including trading and risk management, will be powering SOJOGO’s operation on both its online and retail channels, thus allowing for performance and risk optimisation on both the business and player side.

Dima Reiderman, managing director of BtoBet, said: “We are delighted to go live with SOJOGO in Mozambique and we are looking forward to propelling their sports offering thanks to what we truly believe to be a market-leading solution. BtoBet is rapidly becoming recognised as the sportsbook technology partner of choice for global leaders in the iGaming industry, and we are more determined than ever to work alongside lotteries to deliver quality and robust sports betting products and services.”

Alcinda Santiago, general director of SOJOGO said: “We look forward to generating exceptional results together, and I am positive that BtoBet’s best-in-class technology and broad expertise will contribute greatly to our success.”

Pedro Monteiro, Placard.co.mz manager of Santa Casa Global said: “We are looking forward to offering the widest range of products and markets to our player base, and I am sure that BtoBet will be a great asset to evolve our online and retail offerings.”

