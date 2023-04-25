BtoBet and PremierBet strengthen and renew cooperation

BtoBet extends its partnership with PremierBet, supporting the pan-African operator’s online entry into 23 African jurisdictions.

Press release.- BtoBet has agreed on a multi-year extension of its partnership with pan-African operator PremierBet.

Having been selected to power the brand in 2017, BtoBet has supported PremierBet’s online entry into 23 jurisdictions in Africa, with the latter leveraging BtoBet’s high-powered sportsbook platform and tools to deliver an engaging betting experience to its fold of players.

Dima Reiderman, managing director at BtoBet said: “We are proud to have cemented this partnership extension, and that BtoBet will keep on supporting PremierBet as they further expand their presence and strengthen their position as the leading operator in Africa.

“BtoBet is a partner which is trusted to provide cutting-edge and flexible sportsbook technology that will unlock brands’ potential, and it is with great pleasure to have this recognised by such a leader as PremierBet.”

A spokesman for PremierBet said: “We are pleased to continue our journey with BtoBet, a partnership that has brought huge success for our brand as we seek to reinforce our position in Africa. Through this partnership, we are able to tap into BtoBet’s cutting-edge technology and product which will empower us as a market-leading brand.

“This agreement is an important building block in our long-term strategy to deliver an optimal player experience, and we are excited to continue to work closely with BtoBet to evolve the partnership.”

The partnership extension with PremierBet follows the recent news that BtoBet secured regulatory approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), paving the way for its entry into the market under the new regulations.