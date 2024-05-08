Arjan Blok takes the helm of Nederlandse Loterij

Block was formerly the lottery’s CFO.

The Netherlands.- Arjan Blok has taken the helm as CEO of the Dutch national lottery Nederlandse Loterij. Formerly CFO, he was named to succeed Niels Onkenhout in November. Blok became CFO of the lottery in 2016. He previously served in posts at the Ministry of Finance, Cap Gemini and Essent.

Onkenhout departs after eight years in the role. He oversaw the merger of Lotto and the Dutch State Lottery and the digital transformation of the lottery, including through the TOTO brand.

Blok said: “We started our adventure at the Dutch Lottery almost at the same time in 2016. Together with all employees, we turned the organisation into the largest and most responsible gambling provider in the Netherlands. As of today, after eight years as CFO, I will take over from Niels Onkenhout as CEO of the Dutch Lottery. I am proud of where we are now and look forward to the promising future.”

Last year, Nederlandse Loterij launched a new Innovation Lab tech initiative. It put out a call for “entrepreneurs and creative thinkers to future-proof the Dutch Lottery”. Led by Nederlandse Loterij head of strategy and innovation, Collin Mous, the Innovation Lab rewarded grants of €25,000 to entrepreneurs that propose pilot projects aimed at improving the lottery’s operations and commercial offerings.