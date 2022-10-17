Nebraska’s WarHorse Casino generates $286,000 in taxes in opening week

The temporary casino opened on September 24.

US.- WarHorse Casino in Lincoln, Nebraska, brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments in its first week of operations. The temporary casino located at Lincoln Race Course opened to the public on September 24.

According to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation.

Phase one of the permanent development will include a 9,000 square foot gaming floor, 445 slot machines, sports book kiosks and simulcast and live racing. The second phase will include a 200-room hotel, an event centre and steakhouse. Warhorse said the casino will bring 900 jobs to the city.

In June, WarHorse Gaming held a groundbreaking ceremony at Horsemen’s Park, the future site of WarHorse Omaha. The casino is to feature more than 1,200 slot machines, and 20 table games. It will also offer a sportsbook and both live and simulcast horse racing. The final build-out will include a variety of dining options, a sports bar, and a cafe.

BMM Testlabs licenced to test casino gaming equipment for Nebraska

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has authorised BMM to test and certify casino gaming equipment.

Travis Foley, chief technology officer and executive vice president, North America, commented: “BMM is very pleased to have been approved to provide testing services for casino gaming equipment in Nebraska. Melissa Shuba, vice president of government affairs, and Meagan DeMello, regulatory compliance manager, have done an excellent job in assuring BMM is well-positioned to provide our clients access to new and emerging markets.”