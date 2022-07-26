BMM Testlabs now licenced to test casino gaming equipment for Nebraska

BMM Testlabs is now accepting supplier submissions for testing and certifying casino gaming equipment in Nebraska.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy, is pleased to announce that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has authorized BMM to test and certify casino gaming equipment.

Travis Foley, chief technology officer and executive vice president, North America, commented, “BMM is very pleased to have been approved to provide testing services for casino gaming equipment in Nebraska. Melissa Shuba, vice president of government affairs, and Meagan DeMello, regulatory compliance manager, have done an excellent job in assuring BMM is well-positioned to provide our clients access to new and emerging markets.”

Foley continued, “We look forward to utilizing our decades of experience to provide our expert testing services for Nebraska. We value our ongoing partnership with the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission and would like to thank their staff for their continued cooperation and diligence during this process.”