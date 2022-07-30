WarHorse Gaming holds groundbreaking in Omaha, Nebraska

The firm has broken ground at Horsemen’s Park, the future site of WarHorse Omaha.

US.- WarHorse Gaming has held a groundbreaking ceremony at Horsemen’s Park, the future site of WarHorse Omaha. It comes two weeks after the firm held a groundbreaking event for WarHorse Casino at Lincoln Racecourse.

Present were Lance Morgan, president and CEO of Ho-Chunk, the parent company of WarHorse Gaming, and Garald “Wally” Wollesen, the Nebraska horsemen president.

The groundbreaking kicks off an anticipated 18 months of construction. The casino is to feature more than 1,200 slot machines, and 20 table games. It will also offer a sportsbook and both live and simulcast horse racing. The final build-out will include a variety of dining options, a sports bar, and a cafe.

According to the plan presented to the city, the project involves renovations to the existing complex as well as nearly 67,000 square feet in new construction. A temporary facility will be set up with 800 gambling machines, about 10 months after the groundbreaking.

Lance Morgan, president and CEO of Ho-Chunk, said: “It’s very exciting to have reached this point, but even more exciting knowing what the future holds for Omaha and the state. Nebraskans made their thoughts clear in the 2020 election – we want to keep our money in our state. Today is a significant milestone in making that happen.

“Nebraskans won’t have to wait much longer for the chance to play their favorite slots. We’re planning a fairly substantial phased opening in the second half of 2023. By this time next year, our goal is to be generating some much-needed property tax relief for the state.”

At Lincoln, WarHorse Casino will include a 9,000 square foot gaming floor, 445 slot machines, sports book kiosks, and simulcast and live racing.

Nebraska’s Grand Island temporary casino might open in autumn

Grand Island’s temporary casino might open its doors in autumn, according to Fonner Park racetrack chief executive officer Chris Kotulak. Nebraska voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing casinos at the state’s horse racetracks in November 2020.

Elite Casino Resorts of Iowa, Fonner Park’s gaming operator, is building a temporary casino on the Fonner Park campus. The temporary structure will have close to 200 slots. Customers will be able to play blackjack, roulette and craps, in addition to slot machines. It also will include a small restaurant and bar area.