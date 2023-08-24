Nebraska’s Grand Island Casino opens sportsbook

It’s the second facility to take sports bets in the state of Nebraska.

US.- Grand Island’s temporary casino at Fonner Park racetrack has opened its sportsbook this week, making it the second facility to take sports bets in the state of Nebraska. The Elite Sportsbook opened on Wednesday (August 23). There are betting kiosks in the Draft Day area. Nebraska’s sports wagering rules require bets to be made in person at a casino.

Dan Kehl, CEO of parent company Elite Casino Resorts, said in a news release: “We are excited to offer sports betting to our guests,”. “This is another big step on our path to bring a permanent, full-service casino resort to Grand Island.”

Last week, the temporary Grand Island facility became the first casino in Nebraska to offer table games, adding blackjack, craps and roulette. The casino has 337 slot machines.

The permanent venue is to include a 37,000-square-foot casino floor with 650 slot machines and 20 table games, plus a sportsbook. It will offer four restaurants including a rooftop dining experience, a show lounge and sports bar, a 116-room boutique hotel, a salon and spa, gift shop, an indoor and outdoor pool with an expansive deck and a 400-stall parking garage. Construction will begin after the 2023 state fair. It’s expected to open in 2025.

