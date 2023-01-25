Nebraska casinos generate more than $2.8m in tax revenue in 2022

This is the first NRGC report to include the Grand Island Casino and Resort.

Nebraska received $2.7m in gaming tax revenue from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino since its opening on September 24.

US.- The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission (NRGC) has reported that the state received $2.8m in tax revenue from casinos in 2022. The majority – $2.7m – came from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino, which opened on September 24. In its first week of operations, the temporary casino at Lincoln Race Course brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments.

Grand Island Casino and Resort, which opened on December 27, generated $97,157 in gaming tax revenue.

Nebraska Racing and Gaming executive director Tom Sage said: “The cumulative gaming tax revenue of $2,806,557.33 generated in 2022 will provide alternative sources of revenue for cities and counties that have authorized gaming operations.

“As evidenced by the revenue generated in the last three months of 2022, these authorized gaming operations will continue to make significant contributions to property tax relief, the general fund and the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund and will serve as a mechanism to save horseracing in Nebraska.”

Nebraska may launch sports betting soon

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission estimates that the state could launch legal sports betting in time for March Madness. In early January, the framework of rules approved by commissioners in October were cleared by the attorney general’s office. They are now with the governor’s office for review.

Once governor Jim Pillen signs off, a process that could take several weeks, the rules will be submitted to the Secretary of State’s office and will become official approximately a week after that.