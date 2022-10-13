NBC sports analyst Matthew Berry joins nVenue as advisor

Berry will offer his expertise in multiple departments at the sports betting and technology company.

US.- Sports betting and technology company nVenue has named NBC sports analyst Matthew Berry as an advisor. He will offer his expertise in multiple departments, such as micro-betting, developmental projects, and real-time player props. He will assist the team in showcasing material and supporting future real-time betting.

NVenue founder and CEO Kelly Pracht said: “Matthew has been tremendously helpful in his advisory role for nVenue. He has encouraged us to be creative with our markets and think intentionally about the future of micros. We look forward to collaborating with him to showcase millions of NFL micro-bets to fans each year.”

Berry commented: “I have always believed in the value that nVenue’s technology brings to the table for fans. I’ve made a career out of giving advice, and I look forward to sharing the many learnings of my career in sports with the team. I believe micro-betting will be the next big way for fans to engage with sports, and nVenue’s technology expertise is taking this to the next level.”

Meanwhile, Jay Crouche, former head of trading for PointsBet, joined NBC as a betting analyst. He co-hosts Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, and NBC Sports EDGE’s Bet the Edge podcast.

In March, PointsBet partnered with NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia to present BetCast, an alternate live game sports-betting experience, covering the NBA game between Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.

BetMGM scores betting integrations with NBC Sports

BetMGM and NBC Sports have signed a new partnership for the 2022 NFL season with weekly integrations on Football Night in America (FNIA) and content across other NBC Sports platforms.

BetMGM features on FNIA, the most-watched studio show in sports, in a variety of content including a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy commentator Matthew Berry. The segment highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock and Universo.