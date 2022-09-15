Jay Croucher joins NBC as betting analyst

Croucher made his debut as co-host on Bet the Edge podcast.

The former head of trading for PointsBet will host betting podcasts.

US.- Jay Croucher, former head of trading for PointsBet, has joined NBC as a betting analyst. He will co-host Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, and NBC Sports EDGE’s Bet the Edge podcast.

NBC Executive Producer Sam Flood said: “We’re excited to add an analyst with Jay’s credentials as a former head trader of a sportsbook. His perspective in breaking down betting lines will help us tell the story of each game from a unique angle.”

In March, PointsBet partnered with NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia to present BetCast, an alternate live game sports-betting experience, covering the NBA game between Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.

Last year, PointsBet also partnered with NFL and college football analyst Chris Simms to create betting content for NBC Sports and PointsBet platforms. Simms, who played eight NFL seasons and had a four-year career at the University of Texas, provides analysis in NBC Sports programmes, including Football Night in America, the most-watched weekly studio sports show.