BetMGM scores betting integrations with NBC Sports

BetMGM and NBC Sports have launched a partnership covering betting integrations through the NFL season.

US.- BetMGM and NBC Sports have announced a new partnership for the 2022 NFL season with weekly integrations on Football Night in America (FNIA) and content across other NBC Sports platforms.

BetMGM will be featured on FNIA, the most-watched studio show in sports, in a variety of content including a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy commentator Matthew Berry. The segment will highlight storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

The agreement also includes real-time betting odds on FNIA’s scoring ticker. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, will include BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

“It is a tremendous opportunity to partner with the talented team at NBC Sports and have the ability to engage with football fans nationwide,” said Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer at BetMGM. “We look forward to delivering NBC viewers our BetMGM trading team insights as well as entertaining segments that showcase the excitement of betting with BetMGM.”

NBC Sports Next & Fandango president Will McIntosh added: “As we continue to innovate within the rapidly growing sports-betting marketplace, this new partnership with BetMGM will allow NBC Sports to engage more fans across multiple platforms. We’re looking forward to collaborating with BetMGM and are excited about the future activation opportunities this partnership will present.”

Additional highlights of the partnership include BetMGM odds and lines in all Berry-hosted content across various NBC Sports platforms, additional insights on Berry’s social media platforms throughout the NFL season, access to Berry for curated boosts and co-branded content hosted by Chris Simms.

