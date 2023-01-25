NBA joins AGA’s Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly campaign

The NBA will join Have A Game Plan’s growing list of partners across the sports and gaming landscape.

NBA and its teams to advance responsible wagering education.

Press release.- The National Basketball Association (NBA) is joining the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly public service campaign.

Through the partnership, the NBA and AGA will educate basketball fans on the fundamentals of responsible sports wagering by providing turnkey resources for use by the league’s 30 teams. Campaign content will include in-venue, broadcast, digital and social media activations.

Scott Kaufman-Ross, NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Gaming & New Business Ventures, said: “Responsible gaming is an integral component of the NBA’s approach to legal sports betting.

“Working with the AGA on this initiative is an important part of our multifaceted approach to this critical topic and will provide our teams with tools to make a true impact on responsible gaming education in NBA markets across the U.S. and Canada.”

Launched in 2019, AGA’s Have A Game Plan campaign unites the sports betting ecosystem around a common consumer education platform, focusing on the four principles of responsible wagering for those who choose to bet:

Set a budget and stick to it.

Keep it social—sports betting is a form of entertainment for adults.

Know the odds.

Play with legal, regulated operators.

AGA Senior Vice President Casey Clark, said: “As one of the world’s most popular leagues, the NBA will bring Have A Game Plan’s important message to a massive audience.

“It’s critical that the entire sports betting ecosystem is united in our commitment to responsible gaming, and we are grateful for the NBA’s leadership in these efforts.”

The NBA’s partnership with Have A Game Plan adds to its ongoing responsible gaming initiatives, which include public service announcements airing during games featuring Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen, restrictions on sports betting advertisements, a membership with the National Council on Problem Gambling, and an “opt-in” focus that provides distinct, dedicated platforms for fans to engage with sports betting, such as NBABet and NBABet Stream, offering them the option to receive sports betting news and analysis across league platforms.

The NBA will join Have A Game Plan’s growing list of partners across the sports and gaming landscape, including Bally’s Corporation, Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM, betPARX, DraftKings, Delaware North, Entain, FanDuel, Gaming Society, Global Payments, Major League Baseball, MGM Resorts International, MSG Network, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, NASCAR, NESN, New York Knicks, New York Jets, New York Rangers, NHL, Nuvei, Parx Casino, PENN Entertainment, PGA TOUR, Rush Street Interactive, SeventySix Capital, Sightline Payments, Sinclair Broadcast Group, USFL, Vegas Golden Knights, VSiN and Washington Commanders.