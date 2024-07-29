National Native American Hall of Fame adds E. Sequoyah Simermeyer to board of directors

Simermeyer has been named to join the board after serving as chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission.

US.- The National Native American Hall of Fame has appointed E. Sequoyah Simermeyer to its board of directors. Simermeyer resigned as chairman of the NIGC in February 2024 after serving since 2019 and previously served as associate commissioner and director of the office of self-regulation from 2015.

Simermeyer has also advised members of the US Senate. He currently works as a VP for Strategic Partnerships at FanDuel.

James Parker Shield, founder and CEO of the National Native American Hall of Fame, said: “In the sports world, I would say that we have added a first-round draft pick to our already loaded board of directors.”

Simermeyer commented: “I am honored to have the opportunity to support a national organization with an important purpose – honoring Native American achievement in our modern society. As a Native person and a parent, it is important that we acknowledge the success of Native people and allow those successes to be inspirational stories that instill pride and confidence in future generations who will lift the quality of life for Native people across the nation.”

Sharon M. Avery has been named acting chair of the NIGC. Avery had already been appointed to a three-year term as associate commissioner and will serve both roles until a permanent chair is named.