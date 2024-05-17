National Indian Gaming Commission names Sharon Avery as acting chair

Avery was recently appointed to a three-year term as associate commissioner.

US.- The National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) has named Sharon M. Avery as acting chair of the agency. Avery was recently appointed to a three-year term as associate commissioner and will serve both roles until a chair is named.

The NIGC announced the resignation of E. Sequoyah Simermeyer as its chairman in February. As acting chair, Avery has the same statutory authority to lead the agency and take official actions as a Senate-confirmed appointee.

Avery commented: “I am humbled the administration has entrusted me with the distinguished opportunity to serve as the NIGC acting chair. In this capacity, and to the best of my abilities, I will diligently execute my duties and responsibilities designated by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act to continue the agency’s regulatory oversight of tribal gaming facilities without disruption, until a permanent chair has been confirmed.”

Avery is an enrolled member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan. She has been with the NIGC for over four years where she has served as an associate general counsel in the NIGC Office of General Counsel. Before joining the NIGC, Avery served for more than 10 years in the legal department for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan. Most recently, she served as the tribe’s general counsel for Tribal Operations.