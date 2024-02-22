National Indian Gaming Commission announces departure of chairman

The commission has announced the resignation of E. Sequoyah Simermeyer.

US.- The National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) has announced the resignation of E. Sequoyah Simermeyer as its chairman, effective February 24. Chairman since 2019, Simermeyer previously served as associate commissioner and director of the office of self-regulation from 2015.

Simermeyer commented: “I’ve witnessed firsthand how tribes across the Indian gaming industry have pursued economic sustainability through gaming by relying on – and cultivating – the robust regulatory reputation for which Indian gaming is well known and made better when supported by effective and efficient measures by Indian gaming’s regulators. I’m proud of the integral part this Agency has played in meeting the challenges of an evolving industry, and encouraged that NIGC’s strong cadre of professionals will continue to work hand-in-hand with gaming operations to ensure tribal gaming remains primarily for the benefit of its citizens as the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act mandated 35 years ago.”

“My time with NIGC has been some of the most memorable and impactful years of my career. As a Native person, I’m truly blessed to have been surrounded by experts dedicated to protecting and preserving the valuable resource Indian gaming represents for our communities.”

See also: US gaming revenue soars to record $66.5bn in 2023