National Indian Gaming Commission reports record gaming revenue for 2023

Gross gaming revenue numbers increased 2.4 per cent.

US.- The National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) has reported that its 2023 gross gaming revenue totalled $41.9bn, an increase of 2.4 per cent from 2022 GGR of $40.9bn. All eight NIGC regions demonstrated growth.

Acting chairwoman Sharon M. Avery and vice chair Jeannie Hovland made the announcement at the Wisconsin Gaming Regulators Association Summer Conference in Green Bay.

Avery said: “This year’s GGR results demonstrate how a strong regulatory framework and diversity of tribal gaming enterprises generate growth in the gaming industry. Again, this year, tribal gaming operators and regulators have proven that their ingenuity and tenacity are catalysts for growth, even in the face of an ever-changing gaming landscape. This steadfastness will ensure that tribal gaming remains a valuable resource for continued economic sustainability in tribal communities.”

Hovland added: “I congratulate the industry regulators, operators, and tribal leadership on another successful year. Their hard work in meeting and overcoming the challenges presented by an increasingly competitive market is evidence that tribes are resilient, and their gaming expertise is yielding benefits for their nations as IGRA intended.”

Sharon M. Avery was named acting chair of the NIGC in May.