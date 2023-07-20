NIGC reports record gaming revenue for 2022

The National Indian Gaming Commission has reported $40.9bn in gross gaming revenue.

US.- The National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) has reported that gross gaming revenue (GGR) for fiscal year 2022 totalled a record $40.9bn, up 4.9 per cent over 2021. Seven of NIGC’s eight regions showed an increase over 2021.

Chairman E. Sequoyah Simermeyer said: “This year’s historic revenue reflects the resiliency of many tribal gaming operations, and how tribal gaming continues to rebound and remain strong. Tribal governments and the operations they license continue to explore new and innovative ways to expand and deliver world-class experiences to cultivate sustainable economies. Across Indian country, tribes pursue economic sustainability through gaming by relying on the robust regulatory reputation for which Indian gaming is well known, and made better when supported by efficient and effective measures.”

Vice chair Jeannie Hovland added: “We have cause to celebrate the opportunity successful Indian gaming operations afford tribes to invest in the future and improve the quality of life for individual Native people, and their families, and their communities.”

In January, the National Indian Gaming Commission announced the departure of general counsel Michael Hoenig. He has joined the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians as vice president and associate general counsel for gaming.