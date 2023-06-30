Naomi Barton: “Sold out’ iGB L!VE is breaking all records and attracting international visitors to Amsterdam”

Focus Gaming News spoke with Naomi Barton, portfolio director responsible for iGB L!VE, about the upcoming event that will take place in Amsterdam from July 11 to 14.

Exclusive interview.- Naomi Barton, portfolio director responsible for iGB L!VE, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview where she said that the 2023 edition of the event will be the biggest on record.

What is the main goal that iGB L!VE pursues every year?

iGB L!VE is an opportunity to connect with the industry’s best Affiliates, Suppliers and Operators and in the process take businesses to another level of growth.

The show provides insight and access to the most advanced online betting and game development, it assists business owners to enhance player retention strategies and converts expert-led insights into tangible business growth strategies.

Affiliates and Operators attending iGB L!VE have the opportunity to maximise their ROI through the development of the very best business partnerships and the conversion of high-quality leads, form collaborative relationships throughout the world, as well as learn the latest insights delivered by industry thought leaders.

How does the event continue to evolve?

iGB L!VE’s evolution is based on a commitment to always work with our customers and stakeholders in order to create the content and experiences that they need to take their businesses to the next level.

After each show, we commission independent research to find out what went well, where we can improve and establish what was missing and what we can add.

If you are always consulting with your customers and you respond to their requests you have every chance of meeting their needs, exceeding their expectations and remaining relevant.

What novelties does the 2023 edition introduce?

Notable firsts include the Consumer Protection Zone (CPZ) and a new area which we’ve branded iGB PULSE.

The Consumer Protection Zone (CPZ) will host eight organisations comprising a mix of technology providers and not-for-profit organisations. The importance of being able to source safer gambling/Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions was a theme that we identified from our stakeholder research and the digital-first focus of the show makes it a natural place to demonstrate technology-driven solutions that are applicable and impactful in the online gaming space.

Safer gambling is important on many different levels. Firstly, healthy play fosters a healthy and therefore a loyal player base: secondly, it’s vital that businesses are seen by their regulators to be proactively responsible and thirdly with regulatory restrictions a reality it makes huge strategic sense to put duty of care and sustainable play at the top of the business agenda.

Visitors attending the CPZ will have access to the tools needed to ensure they are compliant in relation to issues such as affordability requirements and stake limits and to learn how restrictions on marketing and advertising will impact business. Fundamentally, the CPZ will demonstrate that consumer protection is front and centre of industry thinking.

iGB PULSE comprises a content theatre, workshop and networking space that will provide the latest market insights, industry analysis, and tools to help attendees plan for the future of their business. We are describing it as the educational ‘nerve centre’ of iGB L!VE, and it will include a hub for industry media and a new ‘Mingle Zone’, where delegates can connect with speakers and igaming communities can network and plan for the future.

What are your exposure projections in numbers?

iGB L!VE is cementing its status as the unmissable mid-year European-based event for the global igaming community. The show, which is officially sold out will comprise 14,805 gross sqm dedicated to product, learning and networking. The net figure which reflects the space occupied by exhibitors, stands at 5,870sqm making it 30 per cent bigger than the previous high of 4,513sqm recorded last year.

The increase in floor space is reflected in the number of exhibitors who will have a presence in Amsterdam: that figure stands at 207 compared with the previous high of 173 – an increase of 20 per cent.

Registrations for the event are 55 per cent ahead of this time last year.

Registrations for the event are 55 per cent ahead of this time last year and 33 per cent of visitors are attending iGB L!VE for the first time. What many people regard as being the leading European iGaming event continues to attract a truly global audience – visitors from 70 countries have registered to attend so far, and that number is going up every day, which means that we are on course to beat last year’s record of 111!

What are the main items on the agenda?

Our Opening Panel which features senior policy makers and advisors representing France, The Netherlands and Malta, will explore how industry and regulators can continue to work in harmony and uphold player protection commitments.

Prior to the Opening Panel René Janssen, chairman of the KSA will be providing an analysis of the ban on untargeted advertising for online games of chance in the Netherlands.

Advertising that is banned as of 1 July 2023 – ten days prior to iGB L!VE opening in Amsterdam – includes radio and TV commercials and public billboards. Sponsoring by online gaming providers will also fall under the ban after a transitional period.

Delegates also have access to two content-rich days delivered by teams of expert speakers. On Wednesday 12 July, themes under the microscope include a review of the Global igaming map, an assessment of new frontiers within Europe, game content for new markets, localising brands for Latin America, and a session examining the off-shore licence.

On the following day, the focus switches to content specifically curated for the igaming Affiliate sector. Themes include an analysis of the winners and losers of the AI wars, the impact of Google updates and what they mean to affiliates, mastering influencer marketing, and an SEO update including and horizon scanning of the most promising geolocations.

Can you provide an indication of the exhibitor line-up?

Many of the best-known names in the industry will be at iGB L!VE. The show floor features leading affiliate brands such as Bet365, 888, Betsson Group Affiliates, VBet, Mate Affiliates, N1 Partners, LeoVegas Affiliates and Betwinner alongside high-profile b2b names such as BetConstruct, Greentube, Amusnet Interactive, Pragmatic Play, Delasport, Softgamings, Paysafe and Jeton Bank.

Why should igaming industry leaders attend iGB L!VE 2023?

iGB L!VE 2023 is the biggest on record, we have a programme of outstanding content, new high-profile show features and the very best exhibitors in their respective fields.

Timing is absolutely critical and the fact that iGB L!VE provides a mid-year ‘not to be missed’ opportunity for the various igaming communities to come together in Amsterdam which is a city they feel at home in is really important.

The industry needs two professional shows of substance a year and I believe the best two are ICE and iGB L!VE.