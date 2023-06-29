Iva Draganova, Amusnet: “We are dedicating substantial resources to the in-house development of a groundbreaking land-based product”

Iva Draganova, senior commercial manager at Amusnet, spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s upcoming developments.

Exclusive interview.- Amusnet is going through a great year, with new successful launches, participation in the most important industry events in different regions and different projects for the second half of 2023 and early 2024.

To gain insights into these topics, Focus Gaming News conducted an exclusive interview with Iva Draganova, senior commercial manager at Amusnet.

Dragnova shared her experiences and discussed the challenges she faced in her new role, as well as her expectations for the upcoming iGB L!VE Amsterdam event.

Congratulations on your promotion to Manager, Commercial Management Team! Can you tell us more about your new role?

Thank you! As someone who has been a part of Amusnet’s Commercial Management team for a considerable period, and now leading it, I can confidently state that this position ranks among the most challenging and intriguing within the company.

Our team constantly strives to push the boundaries, not only by achieving higher targets monthly but also by positively impacting our diverse product verticals. Additionally, we embrace the challenge of equipping our clients with innovative tools to succeed with our games and encouraging them to think outside the box.

Our unwavering focus lies in fulfilling our client’s needs, leveraging our expertise across all markets, and ensuring the optimal and professional presentation of our products.

Ultimately, witnessing the positive outcomes of our efforts through satisfied stakeholders and fostering fruitful partnerships with continuous growth is a testament to our progress in the right direction.

What will you be showcasing at iGB L!VE?

iGB L!VE Amsterdam is one of the most important events for Amusnet in 2023, where we are dedicating significant resources to exhibit our latest offerings from the world of slots and live casino verticals. Having released incredibly captivating content, iGB L!VE Amsterdam presents a unique opportunity to tangibly demonstrate the fruits of our labour and showcase the results of our hard work.

As European markets become more tightly, how do you think operators can stand out?

Increased competition usually sparks innovation and the key word in my opinion is Engagement. Operators will need to go the extra mile and offer better incentives to players and richer immersing content.

What new games are proving to be the most popular?

What I have personally observed is that games with enhanced functionalities such as the in-game “Buy bonus” feature, “Quick Spin” and attractive jackpots are the ones fascinating most of the players. During the past years, we have been also aiming to create games with superior graphics and enhanced sound that are also adding up to the overall quality of the features.

What else is Amusnet working on at the moment?

At Amusnet, we remain focused on our commitment to enhancing our product verticals, namely interactive slots, and live casino games. Notably, we are dedicating substantial resources to the in-house development of a groundbreaking land-based product, scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2024. This milestone represents a significant step for us as we venture into the realm of entertainment, marking the development of our inaugural slot cabinet line.