iGB L!VE is ‘Sold Out’ as 2023 edition registers 30% year-on-year growth making it the biggest on record

iGB L!VE 2023 will be the biggest yet, with a focus on new markets and affiliates. The show will feature over 200 exhibitors and a comprehensive learning program.

Press release.- iGB L!VE is cementing its status as the unmissable mid-year European-based event for the global igaming community.

The show, which takes place from 11th to 14th July at the RAI Amsterdam will this year comprise 14,805 gross sqm dedicated to product, learning and networking. The net figure which reflects the space occupied by exhibitors, stands at 5,870sqm making it 30 per cent bigger than the previous high of 4,513sqm recorded last year.

Confirming the double-digit growth, Naomi Barton, Clarion Gaming’s portfolio director responsible for the iGB L!VE brand said: “This is outstanding news for industry professionals planning their visit to Amsterdam in July. A 30 per cent year-on-year increase from what was already a strong base is a landmark achievement and underlines the huge faith that the industry has in the iGB L!VE brand.

“The increase in floor space is reflected in the number of exhibitors who will have a presence in Amsterdam: that figure stands at 207 compared with the previous high of 173 – an increase of 20 per cent. The fact that 2023 will be the biggest iGB L!VE by such a long way reflects its growing reputation for being a strategically pivotal not to be missed mid-year event in the igaming industry calendar.”

The exhibitor line-up reads like a ‘Who’s Who’ of the industry with leading affiliate brands including Bet365, 888, Betsson Group Affiliates, VBet, Mate Affiliates, N1 Partners, LeoVegas Affiliates and Betwinner featured alongside high-profile b2b names such as BetConstruct, Greentube, Amusnet Interactive, Pragmatic Play, Delasport, Softgamings, Paysafe and Jeton Bank.

In addition to iGB L!VE’S line-up of world-class exhibitors, delegates will also have access to a powerful learning programme. It will be delivered from the new iGB PULSE content theatre, workshop and networking space which will also serve as a hub for industry media.

iGB L!VE will feature two content-rich days with streams delivered by teams of expert speakers.

Wednesday July 12th is dedicated to new markets. The business-centric topics will include a review of the Global igaming map, an assessment of new frontiers within Europe, game content for new markets, localising brands for Latin America, and a session examining the off-shore licence.

On Thursday 13th, the focus switches to content specifically curated for the igaming Affiliate sector. Key topics comprise an analysis of the winners and losers in the AI wars, the impact of Google updates and what they mean to affiliates, mastering influencer marketing, an SEO update including what to expect in Q3 and Q4 of 2023, and an assessment of the most promising geolocations.

The Opening Panel at iGB L!VE features senior policymakers and advisors representing France, The Netherlands and Malta. The trio comprises Eric Sjöden, Presidency’s Advisor, European and International Affairs, at French Regulator ANJ, Geraldine Huijssoon, Head of Analysis and Research, Kansspelautoriteit, The Netherlands and Dr Martina Cilia, Senior Legal Counsel, Malta Gaming Authority.

Additional show features include iGB L!VE’S first Consumer Protection Zone (CPZ) which will host a collective of organisations comprising technology providers and not-for-profit organisations. Visitors attending the CPZ will have access to the tools to ensure they are compliant concerning issues such as affordability requirements, stake limits and restrictions placed on marketing and advertising.