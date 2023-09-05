EGT’s Phoenix slot cabinet to be in the spotlight once again on GAT Expo in Bogotá

EGT’s Phoenix slot cabinet, featuring cutting-edge technology and popular gaming software, will headline the GAT Gaming&Technology Expo in Bogotá on September 8.

Press release.- EGT’s Phoenix slot cabinet will once again gather casino operators, players and experts from the gaming industry at the Bulgarian manufacturer’s booth A4 during the GAT Gaming&Technology Expo in Bogotá, which will be held on 8-th September.

Featuring 27-inch monitors, keyboard with dynamic touch display and electromechanical buttons and powered by the latest Exciter IV platform, the model will captivate the visitors’ attention also with the selection of gaming software, with which it will be presented.

The cabinet will be supplied with the jackpot Bell Link, which has become an absolute bestseller for the LatAm region, as well as the General Series multigames, containing some of the most preferred titles of the ever-evolving portfolio of EGT.

Silviya Marinova, director of EGT’s local office, commented: “Phoenix has enormous potential for Colombia, where our products are traditionally very well accepted.

“It has already proven it with the great success it reaped on its debut at this year’s edition of GAT Cartagena in March. I believe that it will repeat its impressive performance here in Bogotá.”

Ms. Marinova added that EGT’s subsidiary EGT Digital, which is focused entirely on the igaming sector, would also demonstrate the wide variety of products it offers: instant and online games, as well as its in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave.