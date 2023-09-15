EGT Digital partners with efbet to bring the best gaming experience to Bulgarian players

Efbet has added EGT Digital’s gaming content to its website.

Press release.- EGT Digital keeps on reaping success after success. The company further strengthened its leadership positions in Bulgaria after efbet recently added its gaming content to its website www.efbet.com. At the disposal of its visitors are the well-known jackpot bestsellers Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, Single Progressive Jackpot, as well as the multiplayer game xRide.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “We are very happy that our titles are now available to even more Bulgarian fans of high-quality slot entertainment thanks to our collaboration with efbet, which is one of the largest betting sites in the country. I am confident that this partnership will contribute both brands to increase their popularity and solidify their status as key players in the Bulgarian gaming market.”

Tsvetina Georgieva, marketing manager at efbet, added: “We decided to enrich the gaming choice on our website with EGT Digital’s titles, led by our priority no. 1 to always offer to our customers fresh and attractive content, tailored according to their tastes and preferences.

“The evaluation of the players speaks for itself: the provider’s games are among their favourites, having demonstrated impressive results so far, and it seems that this trend will continue in the future.”

