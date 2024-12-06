Play’n GO celebrates award of Malta Gaming Authority ESG-C Seal

Play’n GO was the only B2B company awarded Tier 2 seal in recognition of “aspirational level” of ESG reporting.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today (December 6) announced it has received the Malta Gaming Authority’s ESG-C Tier 2 Seal in recognition of its efforts and reporting of ESG activities.

Earlier this year, the legendary games studio released its 2023 Sustainability Report, outlining its commitment to a sustainable future, both for the igaming industry and the planet as a whole. The report covered everything from Play’n GO’s commitments to “Net Zero”, greener working practices, and the company’s “Culture of Belonging” in a Digital First world.

Play’n GO recently became the only igaming business to be nominated at the 2024 Corporate Star Awards, where its Sustainability Report was recognised alongside global leaders such as SONY Entertainment and Globo.

Vanessa Arenram, CSR director at Play’n GO, commented “We’re pleased to have our commitment to a sustainable world recognised in this way by the Malta Gaming Authority. Our commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility goes far beyond mere words- it’s reflected in our actions, initiatives, and the positive impact we strive to create, both within our industry and the wider world. Our 2023 Sustainability Report received very positive feedback, both internally and externally, and we look forward to publishing the 2024 version early next year. We would like to thank the Malta Gaming Authority for this award, and pledge to continue the work for many years to come.”