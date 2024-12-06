Music game of the week by Play’n GO: celebrate the legends with Def Leppard Hysteria

Each week of December, Play’n GO will be celebrating a different electrifying music title of their lineup of music-themed slots.

Press release.- Play’n GO is turning up the volume with its star-studded lineup of iconic music-themed slots. Each week this December, the provider will be celebrating a different electrifying music title – packed with legendary bands and a dynamic symphony of features. “Whether you’re into Def Leppard Hysteria or spinning the reels with KISS Reels of Rock, you’re in for a thrill ride of epic proportions,” said the team.

Def Leppard Hysteria – 6th December

Step into the sonic realm of Def Leppard with Hysteria: where the legendary rock band meets the reels. Formed in the mid-1970s in Sheffield, the multi-Platinum group are musical legends. The band are known for their influential role in the New Wave of British Heavy Metal movement and their blend of hard rock and glam metal. With a roating wheel of talent over the years, the band’s classic lineup includes Joe Elliott (vocals), Rick Savage (bass), Rick Allen (drums), and guitarists Phil Collen and Steve Clark.

This slot is players’ backstage pass to an electrifying experience, complete with classic tracks, rocking features, and big potential rewards.

Key features:

Hysteria Wilds – Expand the wilds across the reels, multiplying the chances of large potential wins.

– Expand the wilds across the reels, multiplying the chances of large potential wins. Free Spins Bonanza – Land the Scatter symbols and trigger up to 10 Free Spins, with extra wilds to pump up the payout.

– Land the Scatter symbols and trigger up to 10 Free Spins, with extra wilds to pump up the payout. Hysteria Multiplier – Amplify your winnings as multipliers increase during the Free Spins round, just like the volume on a rock anthem.

Hysteria, the group’s magnum opus was released on August 3, 1987. The album name inspired the title of our aforementioned music slot if you hadn’t guessed already. The LP was produced by Robert John “Mutt” Lange and took over three years to complete due to creative setbacks, including drummer Rick Allen’s car accident – which resulted in the loss of his left arm. Despite these challenges, Allen continued to play using a specially designed electronic drum kit.

Hysteria features a polished, radio-friendly sound and includes seven hit singles, such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me”, “Love Bites”, and of course “Animal”. The record was a commercial juggernaut, reaching number one on both the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums Chart, and has sold over 20 million copies worldwide. It remains one of the best-selling albums of all time and is celebrated for its meticulous production and catchy, anthemic songs.

