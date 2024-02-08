Mohegan Pennsylvania completes $10m hotel revamp

The project included the renovation of 238 rooms and suites.

US.- Mohegan Pennsylvania has announced the completion of its $10 million hotel revamp, including work to update all 238 rooms and suites.

Tony Carlucci, president and general manager of Mohegan PA, said: “As can be seen from the new images on MoheganPA.com and for anyone who has stayed with us recently, the look and feel of our renovated hotel rooms is exceptional.

“Along with our partner Daroff Design, we set out to create a fresher and more contemporary atmosphere with upgraded amenities and we’re thrilled with the results. Every detail was considered during this project, and we’re delighted with the new hotel experience that has already generated great feedback from guests.”

