Mohegan Sun Pocono renamed as Mohegan Pennsylvania

The renaming is part of a $10m renovation.

US.- Mohegan has announced a new name for its Pennsylvania property. The Mohegan Sun Pocono will be renamed as Mohegan Pennsylvania. The name change follows the roll-out of Project Starlight, which includes a $10m renovation of Mohegan Pennsylvania’s 237-room hotel.

Ray Pineault, CEO of Mohegan, said: “We recently refreshed our corporate name, going from Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to Mohegan. Many of our partners, stakeholders and valued guests commonly refer to our brand as ‘Mohegan,’ so the new title is a strategic decision that truly encapsulates our capabilities and values.

“To also create synergy across the Mohegan portfolio, especially as we continue to grow in line with the Mohegan Tribe’s vision, destinations like Mohegan Pennsylvania have also rolled out a rebrand.”

Anthony Carlucci, president & GM of Mohegan Pennsylvania, added: “There is so much to be excited about as we approach the new year and that excitement stems from our dedicated team and leadership.

“With a new name, revamped hotel, new attractions and the continued unrivaled guest service that has exemplified our brand and all Mohegan properties, we’re thrilled about the next phase of Mohegan Pennsylvania.”

Other property enhancements as part of Project Starlight include The Hive Taphouse, which is a new bar and live music venue, flat screens for sports, more than 20 beer options and a full dining menu.

The Hive Taphouse is also home to Topgolf Swing Suites where guests can play virtual golf on well-known PGA courses and try their hand at activities like the Quarterback Challenge. A new seasonal outdoor terrace bar, Embers Terrace, also opened this past summer.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $448.4m in September

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $448.4m in September. That’s a 7.9 per cent increase compared to September 2021.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 0.18 per cent year-on-year to $198.5m. Retail table games revenue decreased 2.9 per cent to $81m.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National led Pennsylvania’s land-based casino revenue with $65.9m, an increase of 18 per cent from September 2021. Parx Casino in Philadelphia generated $55m, a year-over-year decrease of 2.6 per cent. Valley Forge Casino Resort rounded up the top three with $55.6m, up 27.7 per cent.