Mohegan Sun in Connecticut announces major renovation

The $15m project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, is investing $15m to renovate and expand the tribal casino resort.

US.- Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, has announced plans to invest $15m in a new VIP lounge and other amenities, including upgrades of its two most luxurious hotel suites and improvements to Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Baltic. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The Mohegan Tribe said the renovation includes a new 6,500-square-foot VIP lounge and bar inside Casino of the Earth. The Rockwell Group, the architectural firm responsible for much of Mohegan Sun’s interior, including, most recently, Tao restaurant, has been retained to design the 6,500-square-foot lounge, which will include dining and a central fireplace.

Renovations also are also underway inside the 3,500-square-foot Royal Suites on the top floors of the Sky Tower hotel. More than $3m is being spent on the suites, each of which has two master bedrooms, two Jacuzzis, butler service, a large circular living room and panoramic views.

Officials added that the Mohegan Sun Golf Club – an 18-hole championship golf course located in nearby Baltic, will receive $1m to invest in new maintenance equipment. The golf club has also developed a three-year master plan to renovate and redesign certain parts of the course.

“Our premium customers have always been an important part of our business,” said Jeff Hamilton, Mohegan Sun’s president and general manager. “We think our high-end amenities give us a competitive advantage.”

See also: Connecticut igaming and sports betting wagers reach $960m in March

Pennsylvania Mohegan Sun Pocono to open new attractions

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment has announced the debut of three new features, including Topgolf Swing Suites, as part of a multi-million dollar capital improvement project at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Pennsylvania venue this year.

In late April, it will open a new outdoor terrace bar, Embers Terrace. This new offering will be home to Adirondack-style seating, fire pits, live weekend entertainment, dining options, and a drink menu.

Later on in summer, it will open The Hive Taphouse a the property’s old Bar Louie space. The Hive will offer guests a full dining menu, as well as 20 beers on tap and a live music stage. Located near the main bar inside The Hive will be Topgolf Swing Suites, with two Full Swing simulators. These will allow customers to play virtual golf, alongside other simulated games such as baseball pitching, hockey, zombie dodgeball and football.