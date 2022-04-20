Connecticut igaming and sports betting wagers reach $960m in March

Connecticut has reported a monthly sports betting handle of $140.7m while online casinos took $820.9m in bets.

US.- The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has reported a sports betting handle of nearly $141m for March. Meanwhile, online casinos in the state took in $820.9m in bets, up 10.4 per cent from February’s $743.9m.

Sports betting was driven by March Madness. Some $131.9m in bets were placed online – up 21.3 per cent from February’s $108.8m. Retail bets accounted for $8.8m, an increase of 28.5 per cent from February’s $6.8m.

The total taxable gaming revenue from Connecticut sports betting was $7.5m ($6.7m online, $827,609 retail), up 106.9 per cent from February’s $3.6m. The state’s revenue share for March came to $1m ($923,774 online, $113,796 retail) an increase of 106.9 per cent from February’s $501,516.

As for online casinos, total taxable gaming revenue was $18.3m, up 6.9 per cent from February’s $17.1m. Connecticut’s state revenue share from online casinos was $3.3m, up 6.9 per cent from February’s $3.1m.

Problem gaming calls in Connecticut on the rise

The Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling has reported that calls to its helpline have risen by 203 per cent in the last six months, following the launch of legal online sports betting and igaming in the state on October 12. The council had to hire two additional workers in February and March to handle the increased number of calls.

Diana Goode, the council’s executive director, told CT Insider: “I kind of was blindsided by that because normally it takes a little while for problem gamblers to hit rock bottom and to think that they have a problem.”

“We don’t have the resources to keep up with this, especially nights and weekends,” Goode said. “Everybody’s getting burned out.” After hiring two additional workers, now the staff is made up of five people.

Goode also added that the group has received a number of “nuisance” calls from people seeking help for issues other than a gambling addiction, such as those complaining about being unable to log into their accounts.

Excluding nuisance calls, the number of people seeking help with addiction is up 126 per cent over the prior six-month period, according to statistics provided by the council.

