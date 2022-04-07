Pennsylvania Mohegan Sun Pocono to open new attractions

Mohegan Sun Pocono will see the addition of three new features.

US.- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment has announced the debut of three new features, including Topgolf Swing Suites, as part of a multi-million dollar capital improvement project at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Pennsylvania venue this year.

In late April, it will open a new outdoor terrace bar, Embers Terrace. This new offering will be home to Adirondack-style seating, fire pits, live weekend entertainment, dining options, and a drink menu.

Later on in summer, it will open The Hive Taphouse a the property’s old Bar Louie space. The Hive will offer guests a full dining menu, as well as 20 beers on tap and a live music stage. Located near the main bar inside The Hive will be Topgolf Swing Suites, with two Full Swing simulators. These will allow customers to play virtual golf, alongside other simulated games such as baseball pitching, hockey, zombie dodgeball and football.

Anthony Carlucci, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun Pocono, said: “These capital improvements as part of Project Starlight represent some of the most thrilling enhancements that we have ever announced at MSP.”

“These offerings will not only bolster our live entertainment, but they also bring a relaxing and fun-filled outdoor experience as well as an amazing Topgolf Swing Suite venue. All 238 of our hotel rooms will have a whole new look and feel by the end of the year as well.”

