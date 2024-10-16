Mobile sports betting in New York: handle reaches $1.8bn in September

The handle was up by 2.3 per cent year-on-year.



US.- New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $1.8bn in September, up 2.3 per cent year-on-year and 25 per cent from August ($1.44bn). According to the New York Gaming Commission, revenue reached $159.4m, down 3.7 per cent year-on-year but up 27.5 per cent from August.

DraftKings remained on top with $69.7m in revenue from a $788.3m handle. FanDuel followed, reporting $52.6m in revenue from $511.6m in bets. Caesars took $13m from a $147.2m handle, BetMGM $10.3m from $143.9m, Fanatics $8.4m from $143.2m, Rush Street Interactive $3.5m from $43.4m, Bally Bet $1.1m from $10.7m, Resorts World $606,436 from $6.6m handle. The list was completed by ESPN Bet, which launched in New York on September 27.

