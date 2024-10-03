New York governor signs legislation requiring warnings on gambling and sports betting ads

New York will require all mobile sports betting advertisements to feature warnings.

US.- New York governor Kathy Hochul has signed into law a bill that requires all advertisements for sports betting to include warnings about the potential harmful effects of gambling. Advertising for online sports betting was previously not covered by the law, although New York State Gaming Commission rules on responsible gambling applied.

S1550/A1118 also requires the State Gaming Commission to cooperate with the Commissioner of Addiction Services and Supports to ensure that all advertisements for gaming activity provide a problem gambling hotline number.

“Protecting New Yorkers from the dangerous and addictive effects of problem gambling and sports betting is vitally important for the prosperity of our great State,” governor Hochul said. “I want New Yorkers to be able to safely enjoy the activities they love, while proceeding with caution when necessary. I’m confident that with the signing of this new bill, New Yorkers will have easier access to the safety resources they need to better protect themselves from the grips of addiction.”

Brian O’Dwyer, chair of the New York State Gaming Commission, added: “New York State recognizes the importance of responsible gaming practices and has strong safeguards in place to protect and educate bettors.

“While the Gaming Commission already requires sports wagering operators to include problem gambling messaging on all advertisements, we are encouraged that this common-sense measure has been codified into state law. By signing this bill, Governor Hochul continues to deliver smart and responsible gaming policies that help support our State.”