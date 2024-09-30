ESPN BET launches in New York

ESPN Bet announced its New York launch on Friday September 27.

US.- Penn Entertainment has launched its ESPN BET sportsbook in New York, joining eight other operators in the largest state betting market in the US. It’s the 19th state in which Penn Entertainment operates ESPN BET. It had hoped to launch ahead of football season but experienced delays in the licensing process.

On September 24, the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) unanimously approved PENN’s deal to acquire Wynn Interactive Holding’s sports betting license in New York for roughly $25m following WynnBet’s shuttering in the state.

PENN chief technology officer Aaron LaBerge said: “This launch expands our digital footprint and brings ESPN BET to a state where ESPN has a significant presence. We look forward to providing New Yorkers with an unparalleled, integrated betting and media experience.”

New York mobile sports betting handle in August

New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $1.44bn in August, up 28.8 per cent year-on-year and 13 per cent from July ($1.26bn). According to the New York Gaming Commission, revenue reached $125m, up by 26.9 per cent compared to August 2023 but 10.9 per cent behind July of this year. FanDuel and DraftKings accounted for around two-thirds of GGR.