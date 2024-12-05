Missouri sports betting proposal wins narrow approval

The initiative passed with 50.05 per cent support.

US.- Missouri election officials have certified that the sports betting initiative on the November ballot just scraped public approval with 50.05 per cent support. Amendment 2 will allow retail and online sports betting in the state.

The ballot proposed amendments to the Missouri state constitution will allow licensed online sports betting, gambling boats, sports betting districts and mobile licences. In accordance with federal law, under 21s will not be allowed to gamble. Revenue generated from sports wagering will be taxed at a rate of 10 per cent, with the potential allowance of deductions for promotional offers and federal taxes ahead of state revenues. Sports betting is expected to launch sports betting no later than December 1, 2025.

Voters rejected amendment 5, which would have allowed an additional gambling boat licence on the Osage River near the Lake of the Ozarks. The measure was rejected by a 52-48 per cent margin. That means the number of land-based casinos in Missouri will remain at 13.