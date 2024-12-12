Missouri casinos report $153m in revenue for November

Casino revenue was up 4 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Missouri’s casinos generated $153m in adjusted gross revenue in November, according to the latest report from the Missouri Gaming Commission. AGR was up 4 per cent compared to November 2023.

Slot machine revenue across the 13 gaming properties totalled $127m, 83 per cent of November total. Table gaming revenue was $20.6m.

According to the report, Nine of the state’s 13 casinos reported higher revenue year-on-year. Century Casino & Hotel Caruthersville, which recently moved to land, reported the most significant increase of 47 per cent, generating $5.3m. Century Casino & Hotel Cape Girardeau followed with a 19 per cent rise, while Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City recorded the third highest year-over-year increase of 11 per cent.

Bally’s Casino in Kansas City experienced the largest decline of 11 per cent, despite the casino’s recent upgrades. Mark Twain Casino, Horseshoe St. Louis and Hollywood Casino St. Louis saw decreases.

Ozarks casino plan rejected

Last month, Missouri voters rejected amendment 5, which would have allowed an additional gambling boat licence on the Osage River near the Lake of the Ozarks. The measure was rejected by a 52-48 per cent margin The number of land-based casinos in Missouri will remain at 13.

Backers of the plan said the Lake of the Ozarks casino would have created 500 construction jobs, 700 to 800 permanent jobs and would have generated admission and other fee revenue of $2.1m annually, and annual gaming tax revenue of $14.3m.



