Century Casinos Caruthersville opens in Missouri

Century Casinos has inaugurated a 26,000 square feet land-based casino.

US.- Century Casinos has opened a new land-based casino and hotel in Caruthersville, Missouri. Century Casinos Caruthersville covers 26,000 square feet and features 599 slot machines and nine live tables, a 50 per cent increase in gaming positions compared to the former temporary venue. It has opened a restaurant, bar, and 74 hotel rooms.

The Missouri Gaming Commission approved the move of the Century Casino & Hotel Caruthersville gaming licence from a temporary pavilion to the new venue at its meeting in October. A ribbon-cutting event was held on November 1.

Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, co-chief executive officers of Century Casinos, said: “We are excited about the completion of the transformation of the Century Casino & Hotel in Caruthersville from the last remaining riverboat on the Mississippi River and a temporary location in a small pavilion during the last two years, to a full destination resort with a proper gaming floor, restaurant, bar, hotel rooms and RV park. The new resort will provide much improved and more convenient entertainment experiences, and we look forward to attracting customers from further into Missouri, Tennessee, and Arkansas.”

The construction of the new land-based casino and hotel started in December 2022 and finalised on time and budget with an estimated project cost of $51.9m funded by VICI Properties. VICI owns the real estate, which becomes part of the company’s triple-net master lease agreement with subsidiaries.

Meanwhile, the group working to develop a casino at Lake of the Ozarks, has showed artist renderings of the planned development at a Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting. The Osage River Gaming & Convention (ORGC) has partnered with Bally’s Corporation for a proposed development that would include a hotel, conference center and retail spaces. According to Bally’s Senior vice-president of Corporate Development Christopher Jewett, a casino would benefit the city and the lake area. If given the go-ahead to proceed, Bally’s expects an 18-month timetable for construction.