Missouri Century Casino breaks ground on new hotel

The hotel at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau is expected to open late 2023.

The Century Casino in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, breaks ground for its new hotel this morning.

US.- The Century Casino in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, is holding a groundbreaking ceremony this morning at the site of what will be a new hotel. It’s holding a “Groundbreaking Slot Tournament” as part of the event.

The 68,000-square-foot hotel will stand six storeys tall and have 69 rooms. The casino says it will offer new job opportunities and create more entertainment options in southeast Missouri. The company hopes to open by late 2023.

