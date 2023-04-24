Mississippi sports betting handle reaches $46.7m in March

Mississippi’s sports betting handle was up 2.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $46.7m in March. It was down 2.5 per cent from March 2022 ($47.9m) but was 17.3 per cent ahead February of this year ($39.8m). The state reported two months of decrease in a row in January and February.

In terms of revenue, Mississippi reported a 22 per cent increase year-on-year to $5m in March. That was 61.3 per cent higher than February ($3.1m). Coastal casinos generated the most at $2.8m from $31.8m in wagers.

Central casinos posted $1.3m in revenue from $9.5m in bets, while revenue from northern casinos stood at $822,376 from a $5.4m handle. Basketball was the most popular sport among Mississippi bettors, with a handle of $33.1m.

Legal sports betting in Mississippi is currently limited to retail only. Last month, state governor Timothy Reeves signed an online sports betting bill to set up a task force to explore the possibility of launching online gambling in Mississippi in 2024.

