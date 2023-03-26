Mississippi sports betting handle drops again in February

Mississippi bettors wagered $39.8m in February.

US.- Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $39.8m in February, down 2.7 per cent from $40.9m in February 2022 and down 30.4 per cent from $57.2m in January 2023. Legal sports betting in Mississippi is currently limited to retail only.

In terms of revenue, Mississippi reported a 63.1 per cent increase year-on-year to $3.1m. However, revenue was down 39.2 per cent against the $5.1m reported in the previous month. Coastal casinos generated the most at $1.7m in revenue from $26m in wagers.

Central casinos posted $1.1m in revenue from $8.6m in bets, while revenue from northern casinos stood at $350,354 from a $4.2m handle. Basketball was the most popular sport among Mississippi bettors, with a handle of $23.3m

