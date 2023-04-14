Choctaw breaks ground on new casino in Louisville, Mississippi

The Louisville Travel Plaza is a preliminary project name only.

The Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise has started work on its new project.

US.- Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise has broken ground on a new $25m travel plaza to be located on South Church Street in Louisville, Mississippi. The target opening is the Summer of 2024.

The 18,000-square-foot facility will have 150 slot machines, a sportsbook lounge, 3,000 square feet of retail space, a restaurant and fueling stations for commercial and passenger vehicles.

Tribal chief Cyrus Ben said: “This project has been discussed for some time and today it is great to see it come to fruition as we break ground.

“This is a new project for CRDE that represents business growth for our Tribe. I am excited for both the Crystal Ridge community nearby and for the Winston County/City of Louisville community. We have a wonderful working relationship and as Tribal Chief for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, it is a great moment for me that we can work together to collectively better provide for our people.”

In addition to Tribal dignitaries, representatives from the City of Louisville, governor Tate Reeves’ office, and congressman Michael Guest’s office participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.

The Louisville Travel Plaza is a preliminary project name only. Chief Ben announced a tribe-wide contest to find a permanent name. The $25m project is expected to employ approximately 100 people.

The 24/7 travel plaza will be set on 18 acres of Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians reservation land, the Crystal Ridge Community, located in the city limits of Louisville.

