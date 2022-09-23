Mississippi sports betting handle reaches $21.2m in August

Mississippi’s sports betting handle was up 15.9 per cent month-on-month but down 0.9 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $21.2m in August, up 15.9 per cent from $18.3m in July but down slightly 0.9 per cent from $21.4m in August 2021. Revenue came in at $2.7m, 8 per cent higher than July ($2.5m) and up 42.1 per cent from August 2021 ($1.9m).

Coastal casinos recorded $14.3m in wagers and $1.7m in revenue. Player spending at central casinos reached $4.2m and revenue $618,375. Northern casinos saw a handle of $2.2m and revenue of $1.7m.

The most popular sport for betting was baseball, with coastal casino customers wagering $8.5m, central casino players $1.4m and northern casino bettors $1.3m.

Mississippi Gold Strike Casino Resort unveils $4m high-limit room renovation

The Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi has opened its $4m high-limit room renovation. It has a 7,000 square foot gaming area, cocktail service, VIP lounge, and exclusive cage and credit services.

Located near the resort’s hotel lobby, the expanded high-limits gaming area offers 111 high limit slot machines and nine table games, including two Baccarat tables. It was designed by hospitality design firm DEZMOTIF Studios with RDH and MGM Resorts International Design Group.

The space has five zones of slot machines and gaming pits, each with its own design feature. The table games area incorporates decorative metal grillwork. The slots area has glass-capped millwork, chandeliers and a low perimeter wall. The bar has multiple UHD displays, lighted bottle risers and USB charging ports.