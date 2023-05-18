Mississippi sports betting handle drops to $31.8m in April

Mississippi’s sports betting handle was down 10.4 per cent from April 2022.

US.- Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $31.8m in April. That’s down 10.4 per cent from $35.5m in April 2022 and 31.9 per cent from $46.7m in March of this year.

Revenue reached $4.3m, which was up from $4.2m in the same month last year but 14 per cent lower than $5m in March.

Coastal casinos reported revenue of $2.5m off $19.1m in bets, while revenue at central casino venues amounted to $1.2m from an $8.3m handle. Northern casinos generated $603,430 off $4.4m in bets. Basketball was the most popular sport among Mississippi bettors, with $13.5m in bets. Some $7.9m of this was wagered at coastal casinos.

Choctaw breaks ground on new casino in Louisville, Mississippi

Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise broke ground on a new $25m travel plaza to be located on South Church Street in Louisville, Mississippi. The target opening is the Summer of 2024.

The 18,000-square-foot facility will have 150 slot machines, a sportsbook lounge, 3,000 square feet of retail space, a restaurant and fueling stations for commercial and passenger vehicles.