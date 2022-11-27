Mississippi Fitz Casino & Hotel advances with renovation

The nine-story hotel will have new furniture, televisions, an indoor pool and more restaurants.

US.- Fitz Casino & Hotel on the Mississippi River in Tunica, Mississippi, is undergoing renovations to become the newest member of the Trademark Collection by the Wyndham hotel chain. The nine-story hotel will feature 506 rooms, new furniture, flat-screen televisions, an indoor pool, an exercise facility and more restaurant offerings.

Tony Scudiero, the property’s vice president and general manager, said: “We’re excited to have our hotel join the Trademark Collection by Wyndham family and are looking forward to providing our guests with the high-quality accommodations that the brand is known for, and welcoming members of the Wyndham Rewards Club to the Fitz family.”

The property has a full-service casino covering 45,000 square feet. It has 850 slot machines, 11 table games and sportsbooks.

