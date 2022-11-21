Mississippi sports betting handle reaches $56.2m in October

Football was the most popular sport for betting in October.

The Mississippi sports betting handle was down 32.7 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $56.2m in October, up 30.4 per cent from $43.1m in September but down 32.7 per cent from $83.5m in October 2021. October handle marked the second highest amount recorded this year.

Revenue came in at $7.7m, down 15.4 per cent year-on-year (October 2021: $9.1m) and also down 12.5 compared to the previous month (September 2022: $8.8m)

Coastal casinos recorded $35.8m in wagers and $3.9m in revenue. Player spending at central casinos reached $11.8m and revenue $2.3. Northern casinos saw a handle of $8.6m and revenue of $1.5m. Win percentage for the month was 13.7 per cent.

The start of the new NFL season in the previous month meant football remained the most popular sport to wager on, with players betting $21.7m at coastal casinos, $5.4m at northern venues and $4.7m at central casinos.

Saratoga Casino takes ownership of Magnolia Bluffs Casino

Saratoga Casino Holding LLC has completed its purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel after receiving a gaming licence from the Mississippi Gaming Commission to operate the casino. The company also owns Saratoga Casino Hotel in Saratoga Springs, New York, and Saratoga Casino Black Hawk in Colorado.

Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is located on the Mississippi River. It opened in 2012 and offers over 450 slot machines, 14 table games and a sportsbook. It also has a restaurant and bar, and a 141-room hotel.