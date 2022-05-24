Michigan sports betting handle reaches $396m in April

The state’s sports betting handle was up 44.4 per cent year-over-year, but down 17.2 per cent from March.

US.- Michigan’s sports betting handle was $396m in April, up 44.4 per cent year-over-year but down 7.2 per cent compared to the nearly $478m wagered in March. It was the first month to see a handle below $400m since September 2021.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), sportsbooks took $32.6m in sports betting revenue, up from $32.4m in March. Michigan collected $1.1m in taxes. Michigan bettors placed $371.2m in online bets, 93.7 per cent of the total. That was up 48.6 per cent from $249.9m in online wagers in April 2021.

FanDuel Sportsbook took $118.4m in online wagers and generated $15.6m in revenue. BetMGM Sportsbook registered $89.7m in online bets. DraftKings Sportsbook recorded $78.1m. The three Detroit retail sportsbooks took $24.8m in bets during April.

The Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown recorded $15.1m in bets. FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity took $4.9m and MGM Grand Detroit’s BetMGM Sportsbook $4.7m.

Michigan allows interstate online poker competitions

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has signed an agreement that allows Michigan online poker players to compete across state lines. Michigan joins Delaware, Nevada, and New Jersey as a member of the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement.

Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director Henry Williams said: “I am happy to announce Michigan has joined the multistate poker compact, and much of the increased tax revenue from multistate poker will go to support K-12 education in Michigan. By joining, Michigan will almost double the potential pool of participants in multistate poker games.

See also: Michigan sees record online gaming revenue in March