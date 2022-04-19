Michigan sees record online gaming revenue in March

Online gaming revenue in Michigan surpassed $130m for the first time.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board has released its figures from online casinos and sportsbooks for March. Online gaming receipts hit a record $131.7m, breaking the previous high of $122.8m set in February. It’s the third time in four months that online gaming revenue has reached a new high.

Michigan’s online sportsbooks attracted $451.6m in online bets in March, up 13.4 per cent from the $398.4m accepted in February and 25.6 per cent higher than March 2021’s $359.5m. Total adjusted sports betting gross gaming revenue was $16.6m ($14.7m online, $1.9m retail), down 24.1 per cent from March 2021’s $21.9m.

FanDuel led the online market with a $140.1m handle, up from $122.4m in February. BetMGM reported $108.1m and DraftKings Sportsbook $102.9m.

Michigan launched online gaming and sports betting in January 2021. Online poker went live in Michigan after Flutter Entertainment’s Stars Casino and Fox Bet launched their platforms. The brands obtained licences through a deal with Odawa Casino, operated by the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.

