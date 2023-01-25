Michigan regulator urges bettors to wager responsibly on the Super Bowl

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has launched a responsible betting campaign ahead of the event.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board has launched a campaign urging Michigan residents to develop personal guidelines for whether, when and how much to gamble on the Super Bowl next month. The campaign uses the tagline: “Play like a pro and have a game plan for betting responsibly on this year’s Super Bowl.”

Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director, said: “Gambling should be entertainment, and it’s important to set limits before you place any wagers on the Super Bowl or any other sporting event. Establish amount and time limits to help ensure you can have fun without gambling more than you can afford to lose.”

The MGCB urged bettors to set limits for online deposits, wagers and the time spent on sites authorised in Michigan. The self-imposed gambling limits can be changed only with 24 hours’ notice.

The Michigan regulator shared responsible gaming tips drawn up by the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG):

Personal choice: Don’t allow yourself to feel pressured to gamble for social acceptance.

Not essential for fun with friends: Don’t view gambling as necessary for having fun and being with friends.

Preset loss limits: Only gamble what you can afford to lose and know when to stop.

Don’t borrow money: It’s a risky plan to borrow money from a friend, relative or other source you can’t afford to pay back unless you win.

Don’t chase losses: You can’t guarantee you’ll regain previous losses through more gambling.

Avoid gambling in high-risk situations: If you are lonely, angry, depressed, under stress, coping with the death of a loved one, in recovery for addictions, trying to impress others or seeking to solve personal or family problems, you should avoid gambling.

Avoid risky combinations: Excessive alcohol use can affect judgement and lead to impulsive gambling.

