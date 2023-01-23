Michigan online gaming and sports betting gross receipts reach $1.98bn in 2022

Gross receipts rose 41 per cent compared with $1.4bn in 2021.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal internet casino gaming and internet sports betting operators reported a combined $1.98bn in gross receipts in 2022. That’s a rise of 41 per cent compared with $1.4bn in 2021.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), Internet casino gaming generated $1.58bn in gross receipts and internet sports betting $399.58m. Combined 2022 internet gaming and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts were $1.65bn, 47.8 per cent higher than the $1.1bn recorded in 2021.

The 2022 results included $1.43bn from adjusted gross internet gaming receipts and $219.58n from sports betting. Adjusted gross receipts include deductions for the monetary value of free play incentives provided to and waged by bettors. The handle for the year was $4.6bn compared with $3.7bn in 2021.

The tribal and commercial operators made $302.98m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan during 2022: $289.24m on internet gaming and $13.74m on internet sports betting. The three commercial Detroit operators reported paying the City of Detroit $84.57m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees: $77.83m for internet gaming and $6.74m for sports betting. Tribal operators reported making $32.83m in payments to tribal governing bodies.

For December, commercial and tribal operators reported $201.6m in combined gross internet gaming and internet sports betting receipts, which was an 8.2 per cent increase from November results of $186.27m.