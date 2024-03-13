Michigan Lottery signs five-year primary instant game contract with Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote will provide approximately 90 per cent of the Lottery’s instant tickets.

US.- Pollard Banknote Limited has announced that it has been awarded a primary contract from the Michigan Lottery to provide instant game tickets. It’s the extension of a long-standing partnership between Pollard Banknote and the Michigan Lottery, which have worked together for more than fifty years.

The company stated: “As a partner to the Michigan Lottery since 1996, Pollard Banknote is immensely proud of the role it has played in supporting the Lottery over the years, providing a wide range of instant games, retail solutions, and omnichannel products”.

Pollard Banknote will provide approximately 90 per cent of the Lottery’s instant tickets per contract year. The initial contract term is five years, with the option to renew in one-year increments for up to five additional years. The Lottery also awarded Pollard Banknote a contract to supply validation pull-tab tickets.

Doug Pollard, co-chief executive officer at Pollard Banknote, commented: “We are honored to be selected as the primary supplier of instant game tickets to the Michigan Lottery. We deeply value the relationship we have built with both the Michigan Lottery and the communities in which we operate within the state.

“As a testament to our successful collaboration and efforts to deliver outstanding games and innovative retail solutions into the Michigan market, we take pride in having contributed to four-fold sales growth since the start of our partnership almost 30 years ago. We look forward to continued success and growth in the years to come.”

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $229.6m in January

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $229.6m in gross internet casino gaming and sports betting receipts in January. That’s a decrease of 5.4 per cent compared with December’s $242.5m.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that igaming gross receipts totalled $181.9m, the highest to date. The previous high was $181.4m in December 2023. Gross sports betting receipts for January totalled $47.7m.